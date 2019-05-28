House set to bring up disaster aid bill again

Washington (CNN) House Democrats are expected to bring up a disaster relief bill again on Tuesday after it was blocked from passing last week by a Texas Republican.

Congress is in recess this week, but the House gavels in briefly this afternoon for a pro forma session, which typically lasts only a few minutes and requires only one representative to be in the chamber.

House Democrats will attempt to pass the more than $19 billion in aid -- which the President supports -- through unanimous consent. However, it only takes ones person to object to block the bill from passing immediately.

On Friday, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, was in Washington to object to the legislation, citing its lack of money for the border and the high price tag as two reasons for his opposition. He also objected to spending $19 billion without all members getting the chance to vote on the measure.

"We're not elected to have things pass through consent without debate," Roy said. "We should have had a vigorous debate and we should have a debate about why we're not securing the border and why we're spending money we don't have."

Read More