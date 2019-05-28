Why the House GOP is blocking $19 billion in disaster aid

Washington (CNN) Congress doesn't, uh, do all that much these days. Gridlock reigns, with Democrats controlling the House and Republicans in the Senate majority.

So why block legislation that provides much-needed relief dollars to victims of natural disasters? Here's why:

1. Roy and Massie -- and presumably the other Republicans blocking the aid bill -- object to this much government spending being passed without all 435 members of the House voting on it. "I'm here to stop legislative malpractice today," Massie said Tuesday. "Passing a $19 billion bill with no recorded vote is legislative malpractice."

2. They want more border security money in the bill. President Trump had long objected to any sort of disaster relief package that didn't include money to beef up border security. He caved on that issue last week -- tweeting out his support for the compromise legislation. But not all House Republicans were as willing to sign off on a deal without any border money.

It's not clear where this standoff ends. Trump returned to the US -- from a four-day trip to Japan -- Tuesday afternoon and hasn't yet involved himself in solving this latest roadblock. It's also not clear if he could.

"The President doesn't run Congress," Massie told Sunlen Tuesday. "The President doesn't get to pass bills here."