Bernie Sanders tries a new strategy: The photo line

Rollinsford, New Hampshire (CNN) At the end of each of his three Memorial Day ice cream socials, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders concluded in a way he had never done before.

He told the crowd that he would take a picture with whoever wanted one.

"Now, a number of you as I was walking around wanted selfies," Sanders told the crowd in Warner, New Hampshire. "So if people wanted to form a line, and I'm happy to do selfies with as many people who want them."

At the next stop in Laconia: "Lastly, if there's anybody that would like to do a selfie, get on line, let's do it."

And finally, here in Rollinsford: "One other thing: Anybody wants a selfie, get on line."

