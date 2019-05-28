Appeals court rejects lawsuit challenging Trump administration personnel's use of auto-delete

Washington (CNN) A federal appeals court in Washington on Tuesday rejected a lawsuit from two public transparency groups over Trump administration personnel's use of messaging apps that auto-delete.

The case is a setback for transparency and historical archive groups as they seek more daily records of White House activities and a notable moment as federal courts grapple with developments in technology.

The lawsuit came about after The Wall Street Journal reported in early 2017 that White House staff used encrypted messaging apps to communicate with one another, and members of the US House of the Representatives wrote to the White House about the situation. Under federal law, the White House must keep presidential records and document presidential activity.

The White House counsel responded with an internal memo in February 2017 telling personnel to preserve their electronic communications and only conduct official business on official accounts.

That memo was enough for the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in this case.

