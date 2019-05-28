BBC accused of 'ripping off' title of book on black women for ad supporting female athletes

(CNN) The BBC has been accused of plagiarizing the title of a best-selling book about young black women finding success in an advertising campaign aimed at celebrating female athletes.

Yomi Adegoke posted on Twitter that BBC Sport chose "to rip off" the title of the book "Slay in Your Lane," which she co-wrote in 2018 with Elizabeth Uviebinené.

Imagine being a white woman creating an 'eMpOwErInG WoMeNs' ad campaign for @BBCSport, and choosing to rip off the *TRADEMARKED* name of a book specifically aimed at uplifting black women (in an almost identical font 🙃) pic.twitter.com/nojQRMX1Bq — Yomi Adegoke 🇳🇬 (@yomiadegoke) May 28, 2019

Adegoke told CNN she trademarked the title in April 2018, which the UK Intellectual Property Office's website confirms.

"Slay In Your Lane" is described as the "black girl's bible" and an "inspirational guide to life for a generation of black British women inspired to make lemonade out of lemons, and find success in every area of their lives."

"We were really upset and honestly quite shocked," Adegoke said. "Our trademark is public, and our work comes up immediately when you search the term. Fronting it with a prominent black British woman made it feel all the more intentional, given the content of our book."

