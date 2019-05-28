Within 72 hours, abortion may be unavailable in Missouri, advocates warn

(CNN) Come Friday, and on the heels of the latest abortion bill signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, Missouri may be the first state in the United States to no longer offer abortions since the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.

The state's health department is expected to block services to the last health center providing abortion services, according to Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region.

"This is not a drill. This is not a warning. This is a real public health crisis," said Dr. Leana Wen, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, in a statement

"This week, Missouri would be the first state in the country to go dark -- without a health center that provides safe, legal abortion care," denying access to "more than a million women of reproductive age" living in the state.

A lawsuit will be filed against the state Tuesday in the Circuit Court of St. Louis to try to continue abortion services.