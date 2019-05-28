Within 72 hours, abortion may be unavailable in Missouri, advocates warn

(CNN) Come Friday Missouri may be the first state in the United States to no longer offer abortions since the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.

The state's health department is expected to block services at the last health center providing abortions, according to Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region.

The annual Missouri license to provide abortions expires on May 31, explained Planned Parenthood spokeswoman Bonyen Lee-Gilmore. "If the state refuses to renew the license by Friday, abortion services will cease at the last health center that provides abortion."

This does not mean that the health center will close. It will still provide care including birth control, STD testing and treatment, cancer screenings and more, she explained. But the reality of what this would mean for abortion access is stark.

"This is not a drill. This is not a warning. This is a real public health crisis," said Dr. Leana Wen, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, in a statement