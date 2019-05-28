(CNN) Neymar has been replaced as Brazil captain for next month's Copa America by his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Dani Alves, the country's football federation (CBF) has said.

The 27-year-old was made permanent captain eight months ago after leading the Selecao to the quarterfinals at last year's World Cup, but was informed by manager Tite on Saturday that Alves would take over.

"Daniel Alves will be captain of the Brazilian national team in the friendly matches against Qatar and Honduras and in Copa America Brazil 2019," the CBF said in a statement.

Defender Alves, 36, who has 138 caps, has captained Brazil four times, the most recent occasion being a 1-0 win over Germany in March 2018.

Alves has played for Barcelona and Juventus.

