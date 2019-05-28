It's a case of divine intervention...A white dove helps a German motorist avoid a hefty speeding fine

(CNN) A lucky motorist in Germany may have a higher power to thank for a blissfully unaware dove that allowed him to escape a speeding fine.

An unidentified motorist was caught on camera in a local speed trap on Amerner Way in Viersen, Germany on May 21.

At the exact moment the image was taken a white dove flew into the frame blocking the man's image from identification. Without proper identification police cannot punish a driver for speeding.

Local police posted the image on its Facebook page joking that the "Holy Ghost" may have placed the bird there at the opportune moment to protect the driver from prosecution.

White doves are commonly used in biblical references to represent the Holy Ghost, one part of the Trinity in the Christian religion.

