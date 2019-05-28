(CNN) A 100-year-old woman has embarked on a new career in politics after being elected as a councilor in her west German town on Sunday.

Centenarian Lisel Heise, part of the grassroots group "Wir für Kibo," won the most votes of any council candidate in Kirchheimbolanden, a town of 8,000 people.

Wir für Kibo (We for Kirchheimbolanden) campaigns for sustainable development, citizen participation and youth engagement.

Klaus Hartmüller, mayor of Kirchheimbolanden, a town in the south-western state of Rhineland-Palatinate, told CNN: "She is mentally and physically strong and fit to do the job.''

"Lise Heise just turned 100 years in April and decided to run for the council only in spring this year. And she got in! Not only that but she advanced from the list of 20 candidates from number 20 to number 1,'' he said.

