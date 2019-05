(CNN) JLS singer Oritsé Williams has been cleared of raping a woman after a 2016 concert.

Williams and his tour manager Jamien Nagadhana, both 32, were charged by police in September , over allegations of a sexual offence in a hotel room in Wolverhampton, England.

Both men denied the charge and were found not guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday, the UK's Press Association (PA) agency reported.

Williams, who