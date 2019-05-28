(CNN) Get set for danger and all new judges.

"America's Got Talent" has major changes in store for Season 14, according to the show's executive producer and judge, Simon Cowell.

Joining Cowell at the judges table will be "Talent" staple Howie Mandel, actress Gabrielle Union and dancer Julianne Hough. Mel B and Heidi Klum have departed the show, Cowell said in an interview with USA Today, due to busy work schedules.

Mel B has an upcoming Spice Girls reunion tour, while Klum is working on a new Amazon show with Tim Gunn. Taking over regular hosting duties for Tyra Banks will be Terry Crews.

Cowell described the changes as standard for a long-running show.

