Breaking News

CNN 10 - May 29, 2019

Updated 4:10 PM ET, Tue May 28, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

May 29, 2019

With severe weather impacting the United States east of the Rocky Mountains, we're providing some tips today on how you can protect yourself if you're under a tornado threat. After that, we're revisiting Mount Everest for more information about why this year's climbing season is so dangerous. And we're explaining the history and mission of an international police agency.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10