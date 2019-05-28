If you want tons of streaming content without breaking the bank, these devices fit the bill

Story highlights Now is a great time to upgrade your streaming experience without breaking the bank

Any Fire TV device gives you access to hundreds of streaming services

Amazon isn't a newcomer in the streaming stick and streaming player space. The original Fire TV launched way back in 2014, and since then, the lineup has expanded. There's now a Fire TV Stick ($29.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com), a Fire TV Stick 4K ($39.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com), a Fire TV Cube ($79.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com) and a Fire TV Recast (starting at $189.99, originally $229.99; amazon.com).

You can find a way to receive tons of streaming content without breaking the bank. Best of all, you don't need to purchase a brand new TV.

Both the Fire TV Stick ($29.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com) and Fire TV Stick 4K ($39.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com) are bite-sized options, but don't judge it by its looks. While these lack a super fast processor, you still get a zippy experience with Alexa and a ton of channels, ranging from Prime TV to HBO to Starz, Showtime, YouTube, Netflix, NBC, CNN Go and many others. Thanks to the design of the Fire TV Stick, you can plug it into the back of your TV via HDMI, give it power and be ready to go. The remotes connect via Bluetooth, so you don't need to have line of sight to control the experience.

The best news is that the Fire TV Stick is on sale for just $29.99, and the 4K variant is only $39.99. I'd personally suggest the Fire TV Stick 4K to future proof yourself. Either way, you can't go wrong.

If you want a streaming box with a little more pep in its step, the Fire TV Cube ($79.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com) is the next step. Oh, and did I mention it also doubles as an Alexa smart speaker? It's a win-win, especially when you consider that it supports 4K at 60 frames per second, features eight microphones and has a fast quad-core processor. You get all the right hardware for a fast-paced experience paired with the same Fire OS that powers all of the Fire TVs.

The Cube also supports more intense games, but the real trick is that it can control select TVs, allowing you to walk in and say, "Alexa, turn on the TV and play 'The Bold Type' from Hulu" or "Alexa, pause and rewind by 15 seconds" when you miss an integral part. You can also adjust volume and control power to the TV, and since it's Alexa, ask her any question your heart desires. The Fire TV Cube is typically $119.99, but you can score it for $40 off in this limited time sale.

The Fire TV Recast (starting at $189.99, originally $229.99; amazon.com) isn't as much a streaming box but rather a wireless DVR. Essentially, you hook the Recast to an HD Antenna and connect it to your Amazon account. This will allow you to control what it records (local channels like ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS and The CW) and choose a channel to tune to live. You can watch content from the Recast in real time or via a DVR from a Fire TV, a Fire Tablet or a device with the Fire TV app. It's an elegant solution and a way to bring local TV with you, but you have to be on the same network for the magic to work. The Fire TV Recast with 500GB is on sale for $189.99, while the 1TB variant is on sale for $229.99.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.