Photos: In pictures: Japan stabbing spree Rescuers work at the scene of an attack in Kawasaki, near Tokyo on Tuesday, May 28. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Photos: In pictures: Japan stabbing spree Police forensics officers work at the scene of a mass stabbing on May 28, in Kawasaki, Japan. At least 19 people, including children, were injured after a man attacked people with a knife near a park in the Noborito area of Kawasaki just outside Tokyo. Hide Caption 2 of 9

Photos: In pictures: Japan stabbing spree Police officers guard at the scene where a man wielding a knife attacked commuters in Kawasaki, near Tokyo on Tuesday, May 28. Hide Caption 3 of 9

Photos: In pictures: Japan stabbing spree Police officers work at the scene of a mass stabbing on Tuesday. Hide Caption 4 of 9

Photos: In pictures: Japan stabbing spree The incident took place earlier in the day near Noborito Station in the eastern Japan city, with nearly 20 people, including elementary school students, victims of the attack. Hide Caption 5 of 9

Photos: In pictures: Japan stabbing spree A man wielding a knife attacked commuters waiting at a bus stop just outside Tokyo during Tuesday morning's rush hour, Japanese authorities and media said. Hide Caption 6 of 9

Photos: In pictures: Japan stabbing spree An ariel view shows an area near the scene of a stabbing spree by a man, thought to be in his 40s or 50s, in Kawasaki near Tokyo on Tuesday, May 28. Hide Caption 7 of 9

Photos: In pictures: Japan stabbing spree Police officers investigate the scene where a man wielding a knife attacked commuters on Tuesday, May 28, in Kawasaki, near Tokyo. Hide Caption 8 of 9