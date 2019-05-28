In pictures: Japan stabbing spree
Rescuers work at the scene of an attack in Kawasaki, near Tokyo on Tuesday, May 28.
In pictures: Japan stabbing spree
Police forensics officers work at the scene of a mass stabbing on May 28, in Kawasaki, Japan. At least 19 people, including children, were injured after a man attacked people with a knife near a park in the Noborito area of Kawasaki just outside Tokyo.
In pictures: Japan stabbing spree
Police officers guard at the scene where a man wielding a knife attacked commuters in Kawasaki, near Tokyo on Tuesday, May 28.
In pictures: Japan stabbing spree
Police officers work at the scene of a mass stabbing on Tuesday.
In pictures: Japan stabbing spree
The incident took place earlier in the day near Noborito Station in the eastern Japan city, with nearly 20 people, including elementary school students, victims of the attack.
In pictures: Japan stabbing spree
A man wielding a knife attacked commuters waiting at a bus stop just outside Tokyo during Tuesday morning's rush hour, Japanese authorities and media said.
In pictures: Japan stabbing spree
An ariel view shows an area near the scene of a stabbing spree by a man, thought to be in his 40s or 50s, in Kawasaki near Tokyo on Tuesday, May 28.
In pictures: Japan stabbing spree
Police officers investigate the scene where a man wielding a knife attacked commuters on Tuesday, May 28, in Kawasaki, near Tokyo.
In pictures: Japan stabbing spree
Rescue workers at the scene of an attack in Kawasaki, near Tokyo on Tuesday, May 28.