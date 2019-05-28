Breaking News

In pictures: Japan stabbing spree

Updated 12:23 AM ET, Tue May 28, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rescuers work at the scene of an attack in Kawasaki, near Tokyo on Tuesday, May 28.
Photos: In pictures: Japan stabbing spree
Rescuers work at the scene of an attack in Kawasaki, near Tokyo on Tuesday, May 28.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
Police forensics officers work at the scene of a mass stabbing on May 28, in Kawasaki, Japan. At least 19 people, including children, were injured after a man attacked people with a knife near a park in the Noborito area of Kawasaki just outside Tokyo.
Photos: In pictures: Japan stabbing spree
Police forensics officers work at the scene of a mass stabbing on May 28, in Kawasaki, Japan. At least 19 people, including children, were injured after a man attacked people with a knife near a park in the Noborito area of Kawasaki just outside Tokyo.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
Police officers guard at the scene where a man wielding a knife attacked commuters in Kawasaki, near Tokyo on Tuesday, May 28.
Photos: In pictures: Japan stabbing spree
Police officers guard at the scene where a man wielding a knife attacked commuters in Kawasaki, near Tokyo on Tuesday, May 28.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
Police officers work at the scene of a mass stabbing on Tuesday.
Photos: In pictures: Japan stabbing spree
Police officers work at the scene of a mass stabbing on Tuesday.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
The incident took place earlier in the day near Noborito Station in the eastern Japan city, with nearly 20 people, including elementary school students, victims of the attack.
Photos: In pictures: Japan stabbing spree
The incident took place earlier in the day near Noborito Station in the eastern Japan city, with nearly 20 people, including elementary school students, victims of the attack.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
A man wielding a knife attacked commuters waiting at a bus stop just outside Tokyo during Tuesday morning&#39;s rush hour, Japanese authorities and media said.
Photos: In pictures: Japan stabbing spree
A man wielding a knife attacked commuters waiting at a bus stop just outside Tokyo during Tuesday morning's rush hour, Japanese authorities and media said.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
An ariel view shows an area near the scene of a stabbing spree by a man, thought to be in his 40s or 50s, in Kawasaki near Tokyo on Tuesday, May 28.
Photos: In pictures: Japan stabbing spree
An ariel view shows an area near the scene of a stabbing spree by a man, thought to be in his 40s or 50s, in Kawasaki near Tokyo on Tuesday, May 28.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
Police officers investigate the scene where a man wielding a knife attacked commuters on Tuesday, May 28, in Kawasaki, near Tokyo.
Photos: In pictures: Japan stabbing spree
Police officers investigate the scene where a man wielding a knife attacked commuters on Tuesday, May 28, in Kawasaki, near Tokyo.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
Rescue workers at the scene of an attack in Kawasaki, near Tokyo on Tuesday, May 28.
Photos: In pictures: Japan stabbing spree
Rescue workers at the scene of an attack in Kawasaki, near Tokyo on Tuesday, May 28.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
0528 japan stabbing 060528 japan stabbing 020528 japan stabbing 050528 japan stabbing 010528 japan stabbing 090528 japan stabbing 070528 japan stabbing 080528 japan stabbing 0402 kawasaki stabbing 0528
A girl has been killed and at least 15 other children hurt in a stabbing spree at a park in the Japanese city of Kawasaki on Tuesday, authorities said.
A man arrested over the incident later died from a "self-inflicted wound," Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported. Police officers previously told NHK that the suspect, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, had stabbed himself in the neck.
Sixteen elementary school students and three adults were injured in the attack, the Kawasaki Fire Department said. Kawasaki is about 13 miles (21 kilometers) from Tokyo.