-- Johnson & Johnson is in court today. The historic opioid trial could have significant ramifications for drugmakers. Follow the updates here.
-- Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti pleads not guilty to stealing $300,000 from Stormy Daniels.
-- Advocates warn that abortion may be unavailable in Missouri by Friday. The news comes on the heels of a new abortion bill signed by Gov. Mike Parson.
-- The Supreme Court says a controversial Indiana abortion restriction should remain blocked, suggesting a wariness to fully take on the issue.
-- Justices rule an individual cannot make a claim that they were arrested in retaliation for exercising free speech.
-- The Supreme Court leaves a ruling in place in favor of a school district's policy allowing some transgender students to use bathrooms matching their gender identity.
-- The Court has agreed to hear a cross-border shooting case concerning a teenager who was killed in Mexico by a US Border Patrol agent.
-- In a CNN exclusive, German Chancellor Angela Merkel warns against dark forces that are gaining mainstream support in Europe.
-- A baseball team apologizes after airing a Memorial Day video that depicted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez among "enemies of freedom."
-- Pizza Hut is changing its pan pizzas for the first time in 40 years.