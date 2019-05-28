Man dies on plane after swallowing 246 packets of cocaine

(CNN) A Japanese man died on board a flight from Mexico City to Tokyo with 246 packets of cocaine in his stomach.

Identified only as Udo N., the 42-year-old passenger flew from Bogota, Colombia, to the Mexican capital, where he transferred to a flight to Narita airport, Tokyo, according to a statement from the prosecutor's office for the Mexican state of Sonora.

"Crew noticed a person suffering convulsions and requested to make an emergency landing in Hermosillo, Sonora," reads the statement.

⭕️ Autopsia revela que fueron 246 envoltorios de narcóticos en el cuerpo del pasajero de origen japonés, lo que le ocasionó la muere en el aeropuerto de #Hermosillo.



�� Detalles 👉 https://t.co/xlO4FzOKo0 pic.twitter.com/aM59e1gqg4 — FGJE SONORA (@fgjesonora) May 26, 2019

At 2.25 a.m. local time (5.25 a.m. ET) on May 24, paramedics boarded the plane and found the passenger had died.

An autopsy revealed that Udo N. died from a cerebral edema caused by an overdose, according to the statement.

Read More