Man found crammed behind car glove box in bid to enter Europe

By Sareena Dayaram, CNN

Updated 3:00 AM ET, Tue May 28, 2019

A member of the Spanish Guardia Civil shows the man squeezed into a compartment built behind a car dashboard.
A member of the Spanish Guardia Civil shows the man squeezed into a compartment built behind a car dashboard.

(CNN)An African man has been found crammed behind the glove box of a car in a bid to get to Europe -- one of four people spotted in vehicles on the same day by authorities in Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla, in north Africa.

Three people -- including a 15-year-old girl -- were found in separate cars at the Beni-Enzar border between Morocco and Melilla on May 24.
An African migrant squeezed inside a compartment built behind a car dashboard.
An African migrant squeezed inside a compartment built behind a car dashboard.
Two hid in special compartments behind the dashboard and a third was under a rear seat, images taken by Spain's Civil Guard show. Two were treated by medics for asphyxia, disorientation and joint pain.
A fourth person was also found on May 24 under a truck in the Melilla port.
    A man squeezed into a compartment built behind a car dashboard.
    A man squeezed into a compartment built behind a car dashboard.
    In recent years, thousands of migrants seeking a better life in Europe have tried to enter Spain via its two enclaves in north Africa, Melilla and Ceuta -- with some scaling huge fences topped by razor wire.
    In January, a woman was caught smuggling a teenage African migrant hidden in her suitcase into Ceuta.