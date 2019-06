Robert F Sargent/Getty Images American troops storm the beaches of Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944. In pictures: The Allied invasion of Normandy

This year marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day, which proved to be a turning point in World War II.

On June 6, 1944, more than 160,000 Allied troops — about half of them Americans — invaded Western Europe, overwhelming German forces in what was the largest amphibious invasion in history.