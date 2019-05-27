University of Wisconsin basketball coach Howard Moore's wife and daughter were killed in a car accident

(CNN) University of Wisconsin assistant men's basketball coach Howard Moore lost his wife and young daughter in a fatal car accident near Ann Arbor, Michigan early Saturday morning.

Moore, his wife and his two children were hit head-on by a female driver going the wrong way, Michigan State Police said.

That driver, along with Moore's 9-year-old daughter Jaidyn and his wife, Jennifer, died as a result of the crash, police said.

Moore, 46, and his 13-year-old son Jerell are being treated at the University of Michigan Hospital. The family's dog also died in the accident, police said.

On behalf of the @MichStatePolice, our heartfelt condolences to the entire UW Badger family during this extremely difficult time. https://t.co/QBj40C9C58 — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) May 26, 2019

The university, where Moore has coached since 2015, said Moore is in stable condition in the ICU and his son is "up and walking around."

Read More