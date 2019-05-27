What you need to know about the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

(CNN) The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is at Arlington National Cemetery. It stands on the top of a hill overlooking Washington DC. Congress approved the burial of an unidentified World War I soldier in the plaza of the then-new Memorial Amphitheater in 1921.

The white marble sarcophagus has three Greek figures sculpted on the side representing Peace, Victory, and Valor. There are also six wreaths, three sculpted on each side, that represent the six major campaigns of World War I. On the back on the tomb, there is an inscription that reads: Here rests in honored glory an American soldier known but to God.

Who is buried there?

Memorial Day marks the day in 1921 when four unknowns were exhumed from four World War I American cemeteries in France. Army Sgt. Edward F. Younger chose the Unknown Soldier of World War I, who now lies in the tomb. President Warren G. Harding officiated at the interment ceremonies at the Memorial Amphitheater on November 11, 1921.

There are three other soldiers buried at the tomb. In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill to select and pay tribute to the unknowns of World War II and Korea. The selection ceremonies and the interment of those unknowns took place in 1958.

Read More