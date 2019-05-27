Weeks after the UNC Charlotte shooting, one student who was shot is finally back home

(CNN) Nearly a month after a gunman opened fire on the University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus, one survivor is back home after multiple surgeries and a long recovery.

Drew Pescaro, from Apex, North Carolina, was one of the six students shot on April 30, the student newspaper -- for which he writes -- reported. Students Reed Parlier and Riley Howell were killed, and three others were hurt.

Pescaro has had at least three surgeries. It wasn't until two weeks after the shooting that he was able to walk on his own again.

Now, he's finally back home.

The college student posted a video of himself on Twitter, sitting comfortably on a couch with Eminem's "Without Me" playing in the background, in which the artist repeats the phrase "Guess who's back?"

