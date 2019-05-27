(CNN) So much for that warm, sunny Memorial Day vacation to the Grand Canyon.

Clear views of America's most beautiful ditch could be interrupted by something rarely seen this late in the year -- a blanket of snow.

'It's common or snow to fall in Flagstaff in April and May, but to have accumulating snow after May 26th is quite unusual," said the National Weather Service's office in Flagstaff, Arizona.

In fact, "it's only happened 8 times since we've been keeping records," the NWS Flagstaff office said.

Flagstaff is about an hour south of Grand Canyon National Park, where about 5.9 million tourists visit every year.

