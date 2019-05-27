French Open day two in picturesUpdated 3:44 PM ET, Mon May 27, 2019 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Photos: Nadal, Djokovic, Serena at Roland GarrosSerena Williams hits a forehand in her first-round match at the French Open. Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Nadal, Djokovic, Serena at Roland GarrosWilliams lost the first set to Vitalia Diatchenko and was left frustrated with some of her errors. Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Nadal, Djokovic, Serena at Roland GarrosBut helped by her serve, Williams then cruised. She is bidding for a record-tying 24th grand slam title. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Nadal, Djokovic, Serena at Roland GarrosRafael Nadal, the 11-time tournament winner, began his tournament by facing Germany's Yannick Hanfmann. Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Nadal, Djokovic, Serena at Roland GarrosHe slipped at one stage but picked himself up and looked in commanding form in the straight-set victory. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Nadal, Djokovic, Serena at Roland GarrosNadal will next face another German in the second round, Yannick Maden. Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Nadal, Djokovic, Serena at Roland GarrosNovak Djokovic stretched here but wasn't stretched in his opener, looking sharp in dispatching rising Pole Hubert Hurkacz. Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Nadal, Djokovic, Serena at Roland GarrosDjokovic is attempting to win four straight majors for the second time in his career. Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Nadal, Djokovic, Serena at Roland GarrosInjured ahead of the French Open, former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki fell to Russia's Veronika Kudermetova in three sets. Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Nadal, Djokovic, Serena at Roland GarrosAnd Petra Kvitova, one of the contenders, had to pull out of the event due to a forearm injury. Hide Caption 10 of 10Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams all played at Roland Garros on Monday. More from Sport - TennisFrench Open 2019: Serena Williams rallies to avert upset in new outfitFrench Open 2019: Roger Federer makes winning returnRafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic to win ninth Rome MastersRoger Federer and Naomi Osaka withdraw from Italian OpenNick Kyrgios throws chair during Italian Open meltdown