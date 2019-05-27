NFL star J.J. Watt announces engagement to soccer player Kealia Ohai

(CNN) Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and Houston Dash forward Kealia Ohai made their engagement official on Sunday.

The couple, from their respective accounts, tweeted pictures of Watt proposing to Ohai.

"I'm the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes," Watt tweeted.

"I love you @JJWatt," Ohai tweeted.

Watt has been playing in the NFL since 2011 and has played his entire career with the Texans.

Watt is also known for his philanthropy. After Hurricane Harvey devastated areas around Houston and the Gulf Coast in August 2017, Watt raised more than $37 million for victims of the floods and damage the storm left behind.

He was awarded the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for his efforts. The award honors a player's charity and volunteer work.