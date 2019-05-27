Sunland Park, New Mexico (CNN) A group that raised millions of dollars in a GoFundMe campaign says it has broken ground on a project to build its own stretch of border wall on private property.

"Buckle up, we're just getting started!" the group wrote in a Facebook post, sharing what it said were images of construction over the weekend.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who chairs We Build the Wall's advisory board, told CNN on Monday that the group has built a mile of border wall in the El Paso, Texas, area -- something he says connects two 21-mile sections of existing fencing.

CNN was not able to independently confirm that the new wall connects the two portions of border fencing constructed by the federal government.

