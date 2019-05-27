Gad Levanon is the chief US economist at The Conference Board. Frank Steemers is an associate economist at The Conference Board. The opinions expressed in this commentary are their own.

Tesla's Elon Musk recently announced plans to start deploying driverless taxis across the United States next year. It was the latest reminder of how a driverless-car future captures the imaginations of visionaries but terrifies those who drive for a living.

For the short term, however, those fears are overblown. Through at least the next decade, human truck drivers, bus drivers and taxi drivers will remain in strong demand. And during that time, self-driving technology will put little, if any, dent in that demand.

What accounts for drivers being such a hot commodity?

Labor shortages have afflicted a broad swath of blue-collar industries, including the transportation sector. Simple economics explains the gap: Demand exceeds supply. And in this case, by huge margins.

Several factors have diminished the supply of available workers. According to our own calculations based on microdata from the U.S. Census Bureau's Current Population Survey , the transportation industry employs a relatively large share of older workers, who are steadily leaving the workforce.