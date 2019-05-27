Breaking News

Parasite in paradise: Rat lungworm disease confirmed in three Hawaii visitors

By Susan Scutti, CNN

Updated 10:10 AM ET, Mon May 27, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;strong&gt;Cyclosporiasis:&lt;/strong&gt; An intestinal infection caused by the cyclospora cayetanensis parasite, seen here on a stool sample through a microscope on a slide. Cyclospora infect the small intestine and most commonly cause watery diarrhea; other symptoms include abdominal cramping, nausea and weight loss.
Photos: What to know about tapeworms and parasites
Cyclosporiasis: An intestinal infection caused by the cyclospora cayetanensis parasite, seen here on a stool sample through a microscope on a slide. Cyclospora infect the small intestine and most commonly cause watery diarrhea; other symptoms include abdominal cramping, nausea and weight loss.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;Trichinella spiralis:&lt;/strong&gt; If a human or animal eats meat infected with Trichinella cysts, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, their stomach acid dissolves the hard covering of the cysts. The worms pass into the small intestine, where they lay eggs that develop into immature worms, which travel through the arteries and into the muscles. There, they curl up and return to the original cyst formation, and the life cycle continues. Symptoms can include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, headaches, fevers, chills, cough, facial swelling, aching joints and muscle pain.
Photos: What to know about tapeworms and parasites
Trichinella spiralis: If a human or animal eats meat infected with Trichinella cysts, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, their stomach acid dissolves the hard covering of the cysts. The worms pass into the small intestine, where they lay eggs that develop into immature worms, which travel through the arteries and into the muscles. There, they curl up and return to the original cyst formation, and the life cycle continues. Symptoms can include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, headaches, fevers, chills, cough, facial swelling, aching joints and muscle pain.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;Anisakiasis: &lt;/strong&gt;The nematodes parasite of the genus anisakis causes an illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated raw fish or seafood. The anisakid nematodes can invade the stomach wall or intestines, causing symptoms of gastrointestinal pain, nausea and vomiting. Some people will develop complications, including digestive bleeding and peritonitis, inflammation of the inner wall of the abdomen. An allergic response to the worm can cause life-threatening anaphylaxis.
Photos: What to know about tapeworms and parasites
Anisakiasis: The nematodes parasite of the genus anisakis causes an illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated raw fish or seafood. The anisakid nematodes can invade the stomach wall or intestines, causing symptoms of gastrointestinal pain, nausea and vomiting. Some people will develop complications, including digestive bleeding and peritonitis, inflammation of the inner wall of the abdomen. An allergic response to the worm can cause life-threatening anaphylaxis.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;Tapeworm, aka Neurocysticercosis, aka T. solium:&lt;/strong&gt; This is Taenia solium, the pork tapeworm that causes one of the grossest diseases we&#39;re heard about in a while. It&#39;s responsible for the worst headache of Luis Ortiz&#39;s life. When surgeons looked in his brain, they found a &quot;wiggling&quot; tapeworm inside a cyst. That&#39;s called neurocysticercosis, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that about 1,000 people a year get them from eating something infected with &quot;microscopic eggs passed in the feces of a person who has an intestinal pork tapeworm.&quot;
Photos: What to know about tapeworms and parasites
Tapeworm, aka Neurocysticercosis, aka T. solium: This is Taenia solium, the pork tapeworm that causes one of the grossest diseases we're heard about in a while. It's responsible for the worst headache of Luis Ortiz's life. When surgeons looked in his brain, they found a "wiggling" tapeworm inside a cyst. That's called neurocysticercosis, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that about 1,000 people a year get them from eating something infected with "microscopic eggs passed in the feces of a person who has an intestinal pork tapeworm."
Hide Caption
4 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;Chagas disease, aka T. cruzi: &lt;/strong&gt;This nasty disease comes from a bug called a triatomine that&#39;s infected with the Trypanosoma cruzi parasite. The CDC estimates there are at least 300,000 people living with the disease in the U.S. right now, but they may not know it. It unusually takes years of chronic infection before heart disease, heart failure and gastrointestinal problems begin.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: What to know about tapeworms and parasites
Chagas disease, aka T. cruzi: This nasty disease comes from a bug called a triatomine that's infected with the Trypanosoma cruzi parasite. The CDC estimates there are at least 300,000 people living with the disease in the U.S. right now, but they may not know it. It unusually takes years of chronic infection before heart disease, heart failure and gastrointestinal problems begin.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;Toxocariasis T. canis and T. cati:&lt;/strong&gt; Your precious pooch and sweet kitty can carry a nasty parasite. It&#39;s caused by the larval form of the roundworms that infect puppies, kittens and adults of both species that aren&#39;t dewormed. &lt;br /&gt;Called Toxocara canis in dogs and Toxocara cati in cats, the roundworm eggs are excreted in feces, and if you (or your child) accidentally ingest infected dirt, they travel to organs and tissues, hatch and do their nasty thing. &lt;br /&gt;Though not common, it&#39;s bad: The CDC says 70 people, mostly children, are blinded by the disease each year.
Photos: What to know about tapeworms and parasites
Toxocariasis T. canis and T. cati: Your precious pooch and sweet kitty can carry a nasty parasite. It's caused by the larval form of the roundworms that infect puppies, kittens and adults of both species that aren't dewormed.
Called Toxocara canis in dogs and Toxocara cati in cats, the roundworm eggs are excreted in feces, and if you (or your child) accidentally ingest infected dirt, they travel to organs and tissues, hatch and do their nasty thing.
Though not common, it's bad: The CDC says 70 people, mostly children, are blinded by the disease each year.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;Cat-scratch fever, aka toxoplasmosis or T. gondii:&lt;/strong&gt; Toxoplasmosis infects more than a million people each year in the US. Once you get it, you&#39;ve usually got it for life, the CDC says.
Photos: What to know about tapeworms and parasites
Cat-scratch fever, aka toxoplasmosis or T. gondii: Toxoplasmosis infects more than a million people each year in the US. Once you get it, you've usually got it for life, the CDC says.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;Trichomoniasis T. vaginalis: &lt;/strong&gt;This nasty STD is caused by the Trichomonas vaginalis parasite, and the CDC says it&#39;s the most commonly curable sexually transmitted disease out there. Nearly 3.7 million Americans are infected, and 70% don&#39;t have any signs or symptoms, so they may not even know they are constantly passing it along. That may be part of the reason another million people are newly infected each year.
Photos: What to know about tapeworms and parasites
Trichomoniasis T. vaginalis: This nasty STD is caused by the Trichomonas vaginalis parasite, and the CDC says it's the most commonly curable sexually transmitted disease out there. Nearly 3.7 million Americans are infected, and 70% don't have any signs or symptoms, so they may not even know they are constantly passing it along. That may be part of the reason another million people are newly infected each year.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
cyclosporiasis outbreaktrichinella01 sushi parasite05 top 5 parasites03 top 5 parasites RESTRICTED04 top 5 parasites01 top 5 parasites RESTRICTED02 top 5 parasites RESTRICTED

(CNN)Rat lungworm disease has sickened three more visitors to the state of Hawaii recently, bringing the total number of cases to 10 for 2018 and five so far this year, the state's Department of Health said.

The three cases newly confirmed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are unrelated, and affected three adult travelers from mainland United States.
All five of this year's cases were contracted on Hawaii Island, also known as the Big Island. That island is one of several in the state of Hawaii.
Newlyweds contract rare brain parasite during Hawaiian honeymoon
Newlyweds contract rare brain parasite during Hawaiian honeymoon
A parasitic infection causes the disease formally known as angiostrongyliasis, which is often mild and goes undetected.
    However, rat lungworm can also cause severe effects on a person's brain and spinal cord, according to the CDC. Symptoms vary, and the most common are severe headaches and neck stiffness. The most serious cases experience neurological problems, severe pain and long-term disability, the CDC says.
    Read More
    The exact moment of infection is unknown for each of the three newly confirmed Hawaii cases, though one individual remembers "eating many homemade salads while on vacation," while another ate unwashed raw fruits, vegetables and other plants straight from the land, according to the Department of Health.
    &#39;Kissing bug&#39; case in Delaware raises alarm for summer
    'Kissing bug' case in Delaware raises alarm for summer
    One of last year's 10 total confirmed cases became sick after purposely eating a slug on a dare, according to the Department of Health. Most people, though, become ill by accidentally ingesting a snail or slug infected with the parasite, it said.
    The illness usually lasts between two weeks and two months, and on average, the incubation period is one to three weeks. However, an infection can incubate in only a single day or in six weeks, according to the CDC.

    Endemic in Hawaii

    Heather Stockdale Walden, an assistant professor of parasitology at the University of Florida, previously told CNN that rat lungworm disease has "been endemic in Hawaii for at least 50 years."
    He ate a slug on a dare, became paralyzed and died
    He ate a slug on a dare, became paralyzed and died
    The parasite can fully mature in rats. Garden-variety slugs and snails, which eat rat feces, can serve as intermediate hosts, allowing the parasite to grow to a stage where it's capable of causing infection, though never to full adulthood (and so never capable of reproduction).
    When the parasite gets into a human, it can get lost, and in some cases "go to the brain," Walden explained.
    In such cases, meningitis, a swelling of the thin membrane covering the spinal cord and brain, may be the result. The ingested parasite "can also move to the eye, and you can get ocular angiostrongylus," Walden said. Surgical removal may be necessary in these cases. In the best of cases, patients develop mild illness and simply get better on their own.
    People sick with rat lungworm disease do not become contagious.

    Preventing an infection

    "It's important that we ensure our visitors know the precautions to take to prevent rat lungworm disease," Hawaii Health Director Bruce Anderson said in a statement.
    Foodborne disease infections are on the rise. Here are the most common
    Foodborne disease infections are on the rise. Here are the most common
    The state's Health Department recommends you wash all fruits and vegetables -- especially leafy greens -- under clean, running water to remove any tiny slugs or snails. Snail, slug and rat populations need to be controlled around homes, gardens and farms by clearing debris where they might live, and also using traps and baits.
    Also inspect, wash and store produce in sealed containers, regardless of whether it came from a local retailer, farmer's market or backyard garden.
    In the Hawaiian islands, about 80% of land snails are carriers of the parasite, according to a 2014 research paper.
    Get CNN Health's weekly newsletter

    Sign up here to get The Results Are In with Dr. Sanjay Gupta every Tuesday from the CNN Health team.

      First discovered in China in 1935, rat lungworm disease has spread to Asia, Australia, the Americas (including Brazil, the Caribbean islands and the United States) and the Pacific islands. More than 2,800 cases of human infection have been reported in 30 countries.
      Anyone worried that they might be infected should consult a health care provider.