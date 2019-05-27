Maine bars residents from opting out of immunizations for religious or philosophical reasons

(CNN) Maine has become the fourth state in the nation to prohibit people from opting out of immunization for religious or philosophical reasons.

Governor Janet Mills (D) signed a bill into law on Friday removing all non-medical exemptions to vaccination from the books.

"As governor, it is my responsibility to protect the health and safety of all Maine people, and it has become clear that our current laws do not adequately protect against the risks posed to Mainers," Mills said in a statement shared with CNN.

Mills cited an outbreak of whooping cough in three Maine counties, adding that her state has the worst rate of whooping-cough infection in the nation.

She also acknowledged that the immunization issue was "very emotional" for the people of her state.