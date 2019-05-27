5 ways to pay respect on Memorial Day

(CNN) Memorial Day is meant to be one of the most solemn American holidays.

First known as "Decoration Day," it began three years after the end of the Civil War, when a former Union general called for a way to remember fallen service members. For decades, Americans marked the holiday on May 30. In 1971, the federal government officially designated the last Monday in May as Memorial Day.

Here are ways you can honor those who have given their lives for this country.

