(CNN) Aston Villa will play in the English Premier League next season, after defeating Derby County 2-1 in the Championship playoff at Wembley Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Prince William, a devoted Villa fan, looked on from a private box in the stadium and joyously celebrated after the final whistle as his team won what is billed as the world's most lucrative match.

Dutch international Anwar El Ghazi scored for the Birmingham club just before halftime, while Derby goalkeeper Kelle Roos bungled a saved in the 59th minute that allowed John McGinn to head the ball out of his hands for the second goal.

A late goal by Martyn Waghorn gave Derby some life in the 81st minute, but it was too little too late.

"The fans are amazing," El Ghazi said on Sky Sports about the Wembley crowd shortly after the final whistle. "If you can score there it's unbelievable, it's a dream that comes true for me. It's not me that scored, the whole team scored, the fans scored, Aston Villa scored, we did it all together throughout the whole season."

