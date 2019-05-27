(CNN) German newspaper Bild published a cut-out kippah skullcap on its front page Monday, urging readers to show their solidarity with the country's Jewish community in the face of rising anti-Semitism.

The move comes after a leading government official warned Jews in Germany not to wear the traditional skullcaps in public because of an increase in anti-Semitic attacks across the country.

Felix Klein, the government's anti-Semitism commissioner, told the Funke media group Saturday: "I cannot advise Jews to wear the kippah everywhere all the time in Germany."

In response, Germany's most popular daily newspaper asked readers to wear the cut-out kippah as a mark of solidarity with the Jewish community, and even posted a video on its website showing how to make it.

Wenn auch nur einer in unserem Land nicht Kippa tragen kann, ohne sich in Gefahr zu bringen, kann die Antwort nur lauten, dass wir alle Kippa tragen.



Die Kippa gehört zu Deutschland!



Deswegen druckt @BILD morgen die Kippa zum Ausschneiden auf Seite 1. pic.twitter.com/h3U9anRDZA — Julian Reichelt (@jreichelt) May 26, 2019

"Wear it, so that your friends and neighbors can see it. Explain to your children what the kippah is," wrote editor-in-chief Julian Reichelt.

