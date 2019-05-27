Rapper Meek Mill says Las Vegas Cosmopolitan hotel is 'racist as hell' after they turned him away

(CNN) Meek Mill is asking Twitter for "lawyers ASAP" after a run-in with the hotel staff of the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

In videos posted on the rapper's Twitter and Instagram on Saturday, two apparent hotel staff members tell Meek Mill he could be arrested for trespassing if he enters the hotel.

"We are private property, at this time, with the information we have, we're refusing to do business with you, we have the right to do that," one staff member can be heard saying in the video that begins after the conversation has already started.