Praise be. Season 3 of of "The Handmaid's Tale" starts June 4 on Hulu and is centered on June's (Elisabeth Moss) resistance to the dystopian regime of Gilead and her struggle to strike back against overwhelming odds. But that's not all that viewers can look forward to during the month.
"Marvel's Jessica Jones" Season 3: When Jessica (Krysten Ritter) crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, she and Trish (Rachael Taylor) must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down.(Netflix)
"Ask Dr. Ruth": The documentary chronicles the incredible life of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, a Holocaust survivor who became America's most famous sex therapist. (Hulu)