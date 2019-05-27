Elton John refused to 'tone down' the sex and drugs in 'Rocketman'

(CNN)Elton John isn't shying away from his wild days. In fact, he said he pushed producers of "Rocketman" for an honest portrayal of his sex and cocaine-fueled days of the past.
"Some studios wanted to tone down the sex and drugs so the film would get a PG-13 rating. But I just haven't led a PG-13 rated life," John wrote in a piece for The Guardian. "I didn't want a film packed with drugs and sex, but equally, everyone knows I had quite a lot of both during the '70s and '80s, so there didn't seem to be much point in making a movie that implied that after every gig, I'd quietly gone back to my hotel room with only a glass of warm milk and the Gideon's Bible for company."
Prior to landing at Paramount Pictures, "Rocketman" passed through Focus Features and Walt Disney Studios.