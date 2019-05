(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- Results are rolling in after the European elections, otherwise known as the biggest multi-country election in the world. Here are the major takeaways from this pivotal moment for the European Union.

-- A federal judge took an unusual approach to former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn's case. As a result, sought-after parts of the Mueller investigation might be made public this week.

-- From Wyoming to Ohio, more than 25 million people are at risk of severe weather. Here's what different parts of the US are facing this Memorial Day.