(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- Today is Memorial Day, an occasion touched by solemnity. Here are five ways to honor the fallen.
-- Results are rolling in after the European elections, otherwise known as the biggest multi-country election in the world. Here are the major takeaways from this pivotal moment for the European Union.
-- A federal judge took an unusual approach to former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn's case. As a result, sought-after parts of the Mueller investigation might be made public this week.
-- From Wyoming to Ohio, more than 25 million people are at risk of severe weather. Here's what different parts of the US are facing this Memorial Day.
-- A magnitude 8.0 earthquake struck the Amazon jungle in Peru on Sunday morning. It killed one person and left at least 11 others injured. Another seven injuries were recorded in neighboring Ecuador.
-- A global study found that the world's rivers are widely and dangerously contaminated with antibiotics. Here's the scope of the problem.
-- Three more cases of rat lungworm disease were confirmed in Hawaii. Here's why that's a big deal.
-- A German newspaper published cut-out kippahs on its front page. Why? To show solidarity with the Jewish community in the face of rising anti-Semitism.
-- A yoga teacher who vanished weeks ago in Hawaii was rescued. Here's how she managed to stay alive.
-- NFL star J.J. Watt announced his engagement to soccer player Kealia Ohai on Sunday, giving football and soccer fans something they can all talk about.