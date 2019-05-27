30 dead, more than 150 missing after boat sinks on Congo lake

(CNN) Thirty people are dead, and dozens of passengers are missing after a boat carrying more than 350 passengers capsized on a lake in the Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials told CNN on Monday.

Simon Mbo Wemba, mayor of the town of Innogo in western Congo told CNN local divers leading the search operation have also found 183 survivors from the site of the sinking.

Wemba said the overloaded vessel departed from Innogo but sank off Lake Mai-Ndombe in the country's west after it hit "violent winds" a few kilometers before arriving at its destination Saturday night.

"There are 183 survivors, but the ship had more than 350 people on board. This is provisional as we are still working day and night looking for more people," Wemba said.

Boat accidents with high fatalities are common on Congo waterways, where water is a major form of transport for many living in rural areas.

