A 47-year-old man is charged with giving drugs to a 13-year-old and dropping her off at a hospital, where she died

(CNN) A 47-year-old man who brought a 13-year-old to a Massachusetts hospital shortly before she died has been charged with giving the girl drugs, prosecutors said.

Carlos Rivera faces two counts of distribution of a Class B drug to a minor, two counts of indecent assault on a child younger than 14 and one count of indecent assault on a child older than 14, the Essex District Attorney's Office said in a Saturday news release.

After police questioned him early Saturday, Rivera was arrested and is being held on a $750,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Tuesday, which CNN affiliate WHDH reports will take place hours before the girl's wake.

The 13-year-old Amesbury girl, who was in the eighth grade, and another teenager, who prosecutors say is younger than 16, spent the evening of May 19 and most of the next day at Rivera's apartment in Lawrence.

Accompanied by the other girl, Rivera brought the 13-year-old to Lawrence General Hospital on Monday around 4:47 p.m., and she died shortly afterward, prosecutors said.

