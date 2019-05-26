Auburn football announcer from famed 'Kick Six' play dies in car crash

(CNN) The decorated Auburn University football announcer who narrated the team's stunning last-second win over Alabama known as the "Kick Six" died in a car crash Saturday night, the university said.

Rod Bramblett, 53, and his wife Paula Bramblett, 52, died shortly after a two-vehicle collision at 6 p.m. Saturday in Auburn, the Lee County Coroner said. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the coroner said.

The Auburn Family is devastated by the tragic passing of Rod and Paula Bramblett. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BiynTWHcIx — Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) May 26, 2019

Known as the "Voice of the Auburn Tigers," Bramblett was the lead announcer for Auburn's football, men's basketball and baseball teams. He began working at Auburn in 1993 and was in charge of the day-to-day radio operations at Auburn Sports Properties, according to his staff profile page

His most memorable call came in Auburn's 2013 game against an undefeated Alabama team as part of the intense intra-state rivalry known as the Iron Bowl.

With 1 second left and the game tied, Alabama attempted to kick a lengthy game-winning field goal. The kick came up short, and Auburn's Chris Davis caught it, weaved down the left sideline for over 100 yards and scored as time expired for one of the most dramatic touchdowns in football history.

Read More