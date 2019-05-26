A 2-year-old boy was having trouble getting around. So employees at a Home Depot built him a walker

(CNN) Imagine your child having a disorder that impacts his motor skills, such as walking. And imagine not knowing if your insurance would cover a basic item he needs to help him walk.

That's what Christian and Justin Moore were experiencing when they walked into a Home Depot in Cedartown, Georgia, on May 24.

Their son Logan is 2 and has hypotonia, a syndrome that impacts his muscle tone and makes stability a struggle. His mom told CNN that Logan's physical therapist suggested a gait trainer to help him with walking, but they did not think insurance would cover it and wondered whether it would arrive in a reasonable time.

So she and her husband turned to YouTube, where they found a tutorial to make one out of PVC pipe.

Logan looks happy with his new walker.

"I found a video that looked pretty easy and got the list and took it to Home Depot to see if they had everything we needed," Christian Moore said.

