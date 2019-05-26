This Gillette ad shows a man teaching his transgender son to shave

(CNN) A man's first shave is a milestone no matter who you are. But for transgender man Samson Bonkeabantu Brown, it was memorable for several reasons.

Brown shared the experience with a man identified as his father in an advertisement for Gillette, the maker of razors and shaving supplies.

The video, which Gillette shared on its Facebook page, shows the Toronto-based artist standing in front of a bathroom mirror as his father coaches him.

"Now, don't be scared," his father says. "Shaving is about being confident."

"Growing up, I was always trying to figure out what kind of man I wanted to become and I'm still trying to figure out what kind of man that I want to become," Brown said in the video,

