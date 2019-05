Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images Paul Keneka leaves flowers and prays beside the grave of his uncle, Noboru J. Muranaka, at the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Saturday, May 25. Volunteers placed 88,000 American flags on graves in preparation for Memorial Day. In photos: Memorial Day weekend

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images Paul Keneka leaves flowers and prays beside the grave of his uncle, Noboru J. Muranaka, at the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Saturday, May 25. Volunteers placed 88,000 American flags on graves in preparation for Memorial Day.

Across the United States people are paying tribute to fallen military service members over the Memorial Day weekend.

The holiday is observed on the last Monday in May.