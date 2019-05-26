Woman suffers 'significant bite injuries' in Florida alligator attack

(CNN) A woman has been airlifted to a hospital after she was bitten by an alligator in Florida, according to the Brevard County Fire and Rescue service.

The woman suffered "significant bite injuries" and was bitten on the leg and flank, according to the department. The attack happened near Faye Lake Wilderness Park, about 20 miles from Cape Canaveral.

**ALLIGATOR BITE** Area West of Fay Lake Wilderness Park. Port Saint John. Trauma alert/ significant bite injuries. Female patient flown to trauma center. BCFR E29, R29, D20, F1, and @Health_First First Flight on the call. pic.twitter.com/vp2NXZcCEV — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) May 25, 2019

The department said it would not release the woman's identity due to patient privacy laws, and referred further inquiries to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. CNN has reached out to the commission for comment.

Alligator attacks on humans are rare but not unknown in the South, particularly in warmer weather.

