Photos: Federer makes winning French Open return Roger Federer acknowledges the crowd after returning, and winning, at the French Open. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: Federer makes winning French Open return Not surprisingly there was a packed house for Federer, who hadn't played at the event since 2015. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: Federer makes winning French Open return Federer swept past Italian Lorenzo Sonego in one hour, 41 minutes and will face a lucky loser in round two. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: Federer makes winning French Open return Federer signed autographs and posed for a selfie or two after the win. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: Federer makes winning French Open return It was a good day too for Federer's fellow 37-year-old Nicolas Mahut, who pulled off a stunning comeback. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: Federer makes winning French Open return The French wildcard upset 2018 semifinalist Marco Cecchinato from two sets down, then celebrated with his son on court. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: Federer makes winning French Open return Venus Williams, 38, got a tough draw and fell in straight sets to ninth seed Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-3. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: Federer makes winning French Open return Three-time grand slam champion Angelique Kerber will have to wait to complete her collection of majors. Just back from an injury, she fell to former junior No. 1 Anastasia Potapova. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: Federer makes winning French Open return Garbine Muguruza, a former French Open champion whose ranking has dropped to 19th, rallied from a set down to beat American Taylor Townsend. Hide Caption 9 of 10