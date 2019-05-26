Federer makes winning French Open return
Roger Federer acknowledges the crowd after returning, and winning, at the French Open.
Not surprisingly there was a packed house for Federer, who hadn't played at the event since 2015.
Federer swept past Italian Lorenzo Sonego in one hour, 41 minutes and will face a lucky loser in round two.
Federer signed autographs and posed for a selfie or two after the win.
It was a good day too for Federer's fellow 37-year-old Nicolas Mahut, who pulled off a stunning comeback.
The French wildcard upset 2018 semifinalist Marco Cecchinato from two sets down, then celebrated with his son on court.
Venus Williams, 38, got a tough draw and fell in straight sets to ninth seed Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-3.
Three-time grand slam champion Angelique Kerber will have to wait to complete her collection of majors. Just back from an injury, she fell to former junior No. 1 Anastasia Potapova.
Garbine Muguruza, a former French Open champion whose ranking has dropped to 19th, rallied from a set down to beat American Taylor Townsend.
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, having a breakout 2019 campaign, advanced in straight sets. Tsitsipas beat King of Clay Rafael Nadal recently in Madrid.