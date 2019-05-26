US soccer star says FIFA isn't 'doing nearly enough' to help women's game

(CNN) With the Women's World Cup around the corner, American soccer star Megan Rapinoe called out the sport's leadership for not doing enough to level the pitch for men and women players.

Rapinoe and the US women's national team are vying for their fourth World Cup win in France, host of the tournament starting June 7.The team beat Mexico, 3-0, Sunday in their World Cup sendoff game.

Rapinoe, one of the team's co-captains, acknowledged "strides" toward better treatment of women in response to a reporter's question about gender parity during a media event Friday.

However, she added, "the incremental change that we've seen is just not enough."

"For the resources and for the ability that I feel like FIFA has to implement that change, I think they're not doing nearly enough," she said.

