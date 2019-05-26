Washington (CNN) As hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists arrive in the nation's capital Sunday to participate in the final Rolling Thunder, where they pay tribute to service members killed in action or taken as prisoners of war, President Donald Trump says the event will continue next year -- even as the group's president says the annual event is set to end.

"The Great Patriots of Rolling Thunder WILL be coming back to Washington, D.C. next year, & hopefully for many years to come. It is where they want to be, & where they should be. Have a wonderful time today. Thank you to our great men & women of the Pentagon for working it out!" Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

Rolling Thunder President Joe Bean told CNN later Sunday that as of right now, the group was still planning to have this year's ride be their last in Washington.

"This is our final ride in Washington, DC. Until we can get into the White House and talk to President Trump and see what he can do for us -- this is our final ride in Washington," Bean said, after being informed of Trump's tweet.

In December, the group said it would be hosting its last event in Washington during Memorial Day weekend in 2019. Organizers said the costs of putting on the national ride have become prohibitive, with last year's event costing about $200,000 in various related expenses.

