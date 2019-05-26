Pope likens abortion to 'hiring a hitman' at anti-abortion conference

Rome (CNN) Pope Francis likened having an abortion to hiring a "hitman" while speaking at the "Yes to Life" anti-abortion conference in Rome Saturday.

The Pontiff stated that abortion was never acceptable -- not even in instances when fetuses are seriously ill -- and urged doctors to support women to complete all pregnancies.

"Is it licit to eliminate a human life to solve a problem?...Is it licit to hire a hitman to solve a problem?" the Pope asked members of the audience.

"It is not lawful. Never, ever eliminate a human life or hire a hitman to solve a problem," he added.

Pope Francis has suggested that abortions are never acceptable, not even in instances when fetuses are gravely ill.

According to the Vatican, about 400 people from 70 countries attended the Vatican-sponsored conference, representing bishops' conferences, dioceses and doctors.

