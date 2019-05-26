Ireland to liberalize divorce laws following referendum

(CNN) Divorce laws in the Republic of Ireland will be liberalized after the results of a referendum were revealed Sunday morning.

Results from Friday's referendum show 82% of voters want to change the existing law, which is enshrined in the constitution, under which a person can only apply for a divorce after living separately from their spouse for four out of the previous five years.

The clause will now be removed, allowing lawmakers to decide on a new separation period.

Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan tweeted Friday calling exit polls showing overwhelming support for the change "very positive news."

"I intend moving speedily with legislation to cut waiting time & thereby reduce upset & trauma on couples & children where marriages have irreconcilably broken down," wrote Flanagan.

