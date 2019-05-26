Stan Lee's former manager arrested on elder abuse charges

(CNN) A former business manager for late Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee was arrested Saturday in Arizona on charges including elder abuse, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Keya Morgan faces felony charges of false imprisonment and grand theft from an elder and a misdemeanor charge of elder abuse, police said in a news release.

A warrant had been issued for Morgan's arrest earlier this month following an elder abuse estate investigation that began in March 2018.

Bail has been set at $300,000 and Morgan is expected to be extradicted to